Flying high: Kempegowda International Airport staff best in Central Asia

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru have been adjudged “The Best Airport Staff in India and Central Asia” at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

An official release said that the award was “particularly significant” considering the challenging year that the aviation industry has experienced following the Covid outbreak.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said, “This is truly a fabulous reward for all of us working at the Bengaluru Airport ecosystem, as this recognition is based on passenger voting. A big thank you to all our passengers who appreciated our hard work.”

The World Airport Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global airport customer satisfaction survey. A central directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airport they consider the best, underlining the brand as the Passengers’ Choice Awards.