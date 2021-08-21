STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Memorable Onam: Two-year-old from Pune visits Kerala man who saved her life

However, in a show of affection and gratitude, they came and surprised him on his birthday.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vihaa with Amir at his Aluva home

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was the best of birthdays for 27-year-old Amir Suhail Hussain. His joy was beyond words when two-year-old Vihaa and her parents came on Friday to meet him at his home in Aluva, all the way from Pune, Maharashtra. For baby Vihaa, Amir is her saviour in real life. His blood stem cells, donated to Vihaa in 2019, had given her a new lease of life.

Amir is going abroad in September, so he had thought that he would not be able to meet her before leaving. However, in a show of affection and gratitude, they came and surprised him on his birthday.

“Vihaa’s parents coordinated the arrival with my sister and they successfully managed to keep it a secret from me. I was planning to meet them in July, but due to Covid and other personal requirements, I could not make the plan work. Seeing them here amid Onam celebrations and on my birthday is a moment that I will cherish,” said Amir. 

For Vihaa, it is a riot of fun at Amir’s place, with lots of kids to play around with. “We wanted to meet him before he leaves for abroad. What day is better than his birthday! It is the first time that we are here and Vihaa is enjoying the the Onam festivities. We will be staying here for two days,” said Sandeep Khanekar, Vihaa’s father. Vihaa Khanekar was diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia when she was barely four-and-a-half months old. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala man Pune
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp