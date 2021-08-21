Memorable Onam: Two-year-old from Pune visits Kerala man who saved her life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was the best of birthdays for 27-year-old Amir Suhail Hussain. His joy was beyond words when two-year-old Vihaa and her parents came on Friday to meet him at his home in Aluva, all the way from Pune, Maharashtra. For baby Vihaa, Amir is her saviour in real life. His blood stem cells, donated to Vihaa in 2019, had given her a new lease of life.

Amir is going abroad in September, so he had thought that he would not be able to meet her before leaving. However, in a show of affection and gratitude, they came and surprised him on his birthday.

“Vihaa’s parents coordinated the arrival with my sister and they successfully managed to keep it a secret from me. I was planning to meet them in July, but due to Covid and other personal requirements, I could not make the plan work. Seeing them here amid Onam celebrations and on my birthday is a moment that I will cherish,” said Amir.

For Vihaa, it is a riot of fun at Amir’s place, with lots of kids to play around with. “We wanted to meet him before he leaves for abroad. What day is better than his birthday! It is the first time that we are here and Vihaa is enjoying the the Onam festivities. We will be staying here for two days,” said Sandeep Khanekar, Vihaa’s father. Vihaa Khanekar was diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia when she was barely four-and-a-half months old.