STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Jharkhand cop dons the role of teacher for civil services aspirants

Hundreds of civil services aspirants from remote villages in Jharkhand and neighbouring Bihar are pinning their hopes on a serving police officer who has doubled up as their guide and tutor.

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vikas Chandra Srivastava in one of his online classes | EXPRESS

Vikas Chandra Srivastava in one of his online classes | EXPRESS

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Hundreds of civil services aspirants from remote villages in Jharkhand and neighbouring Bihar are pinning their hopes on a serving police officer who has doubled up as their guide and tutor.

Vikas Chandra Srivastava, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the Jharkhand Police, has over 250 ‘students’ who interact with him online on a regular basis, and another 1,600 ‘subscribers’ for DSP ki Paathshala, the YouTube channel where he uploads tutorials.

The free online ‘paathshala’ has come as a boon for aspirants from remote villages who otherwise find it impossible to access expensive coaching centres located in the cities.

Srivastava, who is currently posted at the Investigation Training School in Ranchi, said he has been giving free coaching since his posting in Deoghar. He started guiding students through the Zoom App. As the number of aspirants increased during the lockdown, they requested him to give live classes on YouTube and thus ‘DSP ki Paathshala’ took birth.

“DSP ki Paathshala was launched on July 11 and I am taking classes on four days a week for one hour each, both for UPSC and Jharkhand civil services exams. There are eight WhatsApp groups, which are used to make important announcements,” said Srivastava.

In case students have any doubt, they message him in the group and receive reply. Srivastava teaches using a smart board, which was gifted by the management of Ambedkar Library in Deoghar, where he started his role as a tutor.

One of his students Bharat Turi said the officer helped him dare to dream. “For students like us who cannot afford coaching classes but dare to dream of cracking civil services, Vikas Sir is like a divine being,” said Turi, son of a deceased daily wage labourer.

Another aspirant Preety Kumari, who is from Banka district of Bihar but stays with her sister in Deoghar to prepare for civil services, also regularly attends the classes. “If someone is attending them, I don’t think he or she would ever need to go to any other coaching,” said Preeti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Chandra Srivastava Jharkhand Police DSP ki Paathshala civil service Civil service coaching
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp