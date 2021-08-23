STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

IIT-Madras claims to have developed India's first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle

Called 'NeoBolt', it has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and travels up to 25 km per charge.

Published: 23rd August 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Disabilities Act wheelchair

NeoBolt is powered by a lithium-ion battery, the researchers added. (Express Illustration used for representation)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras claimed to have developed India's first indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle that can be used not only on roads but also on uneven terrains.

Called 'NeoBolt', it has a maximum speed of 25 kmph and travels up to 25 km per charge.

It empowers wheelchair users with a convenient, safe and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility when compared to cars, auto-rickshaws or modified scooters, they said.

NeoBolt is powered by a lithium-ion battery, the researchers added.

According to the team, India currently imports 2.5 lakh of the total three lakh wheelchairs sold in the country annually.

Products with comparable features are available only in the global market and are three to five times more expensive than those developed by the IIT Madras researchers.

The researchers collaborated extensively with organisations and hospitals working for people with locomotor disability and built the products after factoring in their experiences and making constant design adjustments, the team said.

While the wheelchair has been developed by the institute's Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development, it has been commercialised through a startup called "Neo Motion".

Sujatha Srinivasan from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, said the wheelchair will be available to users at an approximate price of Rs 55,000.

"The motor-powered attachment, NeoBolt, converts the wheelchair into a safe, road-worthy vehicle that can navigate any kind of terrain that we may normally encounter -- drive through unpaved streets or climb a steep gradient.

And do this comfortably as it has suspensions to absorb the shocks," Srinivasan said.

"Products with features comparable to NeoBolt are available only in the global market and are at least three to five times more expensive," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras NeoBolt
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp