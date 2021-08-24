Odisha Police extend financial help to blind couple in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a humane gesture, the city police on Monday extended monetary help to a blind couple for treatment of their two-year-old daughter suffering from eye cancer. The personnel of Infocity police station have donated Rs 10,000 to the couple.

Ashok Nayak (31) of Balasore district and his wife Sumitra were staying in Visakhapatnam along with their child till the outbreak of Covid-19. Ashok was working in a private company there but lost his job last year.

The couple was forced to return to Balasore and their ordeal worsened when their daughter fell down on a concrete floor and sustained injuries in her head a few months back. The girl was provided treatment at a hospital here where the doctors revealed that she had a tumour and advised to remove her left eye to save her life.

The operation cost is about Rs 1 lakh and the couple managed to arrange the money with much difficulty. However, the girl’s right eye too started getting affected few months later and she was diagnosed with cancer. The couple now needs Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh for treatment of their daughter.

Infocity IIC Samita Mishra recently came to know about the couple’s ordeal from social media and decided to extend all possible support. She visited Ashok’s residence at Bharatpur on Monday and handed over the money to him.