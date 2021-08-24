STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha Police extend financial help to blind couple in Bhubaneswar

In a humane gesture, the city police on Monday extended monetary help to a blind couple for treatment of their two-year-old daughter suffering from eye cancer.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

odisha police

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representation. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a humane gesture, the city police on Monday extended monetary help to a blind couple for treatment of their two-year-old daughter suffering from eye cancer. The personnel of Infocity police station have donated Rs 10,000 to the couple. 

Ashok Nayak (31) of Balasore district and his wife Sumitra were staying in Visakhapatnam along with their child till the outbreak of Covid-19. Ashok was working in a private company there but  lost his job last year.

The couple was forced to return to Balasore and their ordeal worsened when their daughter fell down on a concrete floor and sustained injuries in her head a few months back. The girl was provided treatment at a hospital here where the doctors revealed that she had a tumour and advised to remove her left eye to save her life.

The operation cost is about Rs 1 lakh and the couple managed to arrange the money with much difficulty. However, the girl’s right eye too started getting affected few months later and she was diagnosed with cancer. The couple now needs Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh for treatment of their daughter.

Infocity IIC Samita Mishra recently came to know about the couple’s ordeal from social media and decided to extend all possible support. She visited Ashok’s residence at Bharatpur on Monday and handed over the money to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp