19-year-old from Kerala with Down's syndrome gets his dream photoshoot done

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyril Xavier, a 19-year-old youngster with Down's syndrome, is all set to turn his all-time wish into reality — pose for a photoshoot as a model. Cyril’s dream came true on his birthday in June when prominent make-up artist Narasimha Swamy and photographer Mahadevan Thampi made a surprise visit to his house at Choozhambala in Thiruvananthapuram.

His father Xavier remembers how the youngster who is a Class X student at Salvation Army Higher Secondary School in Kowdiar was on cloud nine during the shoot. Though he sufferes from Down's syndrome from a small age, the family never kept him away from anything nor made him feel special.



“His mother Lincy and elder sister Jennifer and I always gave him company and we guided him to do his things alone, be it self-hygiene or taking care of his things. He is very conscious about his looks and even health. If Lincy tries to feed him with more rice, he stops her as he says it will make him fat and even carries on with his own diet. Though he talks in an abrupt way, he conveys his meanings. He leads his life like other normal kids. It was always his wish to become an actor or a model,” Xavier says.

He says the photoshoot came to reality when Mahadevan came across a media report on Cyril. To keep Cyril engaged in the house during the last lockdown Xavier had set a garden. According to him, Cyril grasps things easily and performs gardening alone. As Cyril loved taking his photos and videos, Xavier shot his activities to post on Facebook page to motivate other special children and their parents.

“For the photoshoot, Mahadevan roped his friend and popular make up artist Narasimha who gave a makeover to Cyril. Children with Down's syndrome will respond only if they feel comfortable. However, Cyril has overcome his shyness and is an extrovert now,” he adds.

In stunning and stylish suits and golden blazers, Cyril is seen as a professional model. The photoshoot was held at his house due to Covid restrictions but it received a lot of feedback from the public, says Xavier.

“We can change children only if we care and love them. Try to celebrate small things in their life. I used to take him to shops and markets and make him buy vegetables. This helps him use his brain and act. Also, swimming was a good exercise for his mental and physical wellbeing. He is also tech-savvy and knows how to operate a laptop or smartphone. Cyril helps me with packaging in my honey dealership and I wish to pass him the business,” he says.