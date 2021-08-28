STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi Police develops special software to keep a close eye on criminal activities

The software will help in obtaining a pattern of the criminals living in a particular area and the nature of crimes committed by them.

Police

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan  
Express News Service

RANCHI: With special software developed by Ranchi Police, all information related to criminals along with their profiles could be obtained with a single click.

Earlier, all these exercises were being done manually making use of hard copy available in police stations, which involved a lot of time and hence, an effort is being made to do it through special software to save time and energy both.

According to Ranchi SP (City), an application called OCCIS was developed by CID earlier, in which, some changes have been made through which it could be found in a single click that how many criminals have been charge-sheeted, how many of them have been released from jail, how many cases still remain unsolved in a particular police station or investigations are still pending in how many cases.

Basically, the software will help in obtaining a pattern of the criminals living in a particular area and the nature of crimes committed by them, he added.

Taking these two points into consideration, some changes have been made to the software. In addition to that, a new module has been added to the existing software CPMS through which, verification of criminals could be done easily.

“As soon as a criminal is released from jail, it will be entered in the software centrally and an alert will be sent automatically to the police station he belongs to, and also to that where he had committed the crime. Both the police stations will fill-up the form online available on the software which could be obtained easily by the police officials.

“It also has the facility to retrieve any data with the help of this software as and when required. “For example, if you want to know that how many criminals booked under a particular section have been released from jail in the last 30 days, it could be found out just by clicking once on the keyboard or tapping on the mobile phone,” said SP (City) Saurabh. The entire profile of the criminals could be obtained through this application, he added.

According to the SP, it was being done manually earlier, making use of hard copies, which involved a lot of time, and hence an effort is being made to do all those exercises through this software to save time and energy.

The SP, however, said that the application is still in an infant stage and under trial, once it gets developed completely, it would be quite helpful in putting a check on crime and criminals. Presently, data of all criminals and the nature of crimes they have committed are being uploaded in the software.
 

