Jharkhand: Tribal youth helps kids avoid falling in child labourer trap by imparting free education

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

JHARKHAND: There was a time when Neeraj Murmu worked as a child labourer in the mica mines of Koderma-Giridih region of Jharkhand, risking his life every day to earn a paltry Rs 5 per kg yield. Today, he offers free education to at least 200 children in his village to prevent them from getting into such an inhuman grind.

He was born in a poor tribal family at Dulia Karam village in Giridih district, where getting a square meal daily was a luxury. His parents had no option but to send him out to the monster mines every day to eke out a living.

Neeraj was rescued under the Bal Mitra Gram Programme of Kailash Satyarthi Foundation. In 2015, he went to a school in Class 8 and had to work hard for the next three years to get through Class X Board exams.

After passing Class 10 exams, he went to Tamil Nadu to pursue a diploma in engineering. But due to medical reasons, he had to drop out. Upon his return to the village, Neeraj found that due to a statewide strike of para-teachers, primary and middle schools had been shut for a long time. Perturbed by this, he started free classes for some of the children of his village at his home.

More and more children were led to attend his classes. Then he rented rooms and started Kailash Satyarti Public School where free education was given to the poor and the orphans. Simultaneously, Neeraj pursued his graduation degree.

After running the school selflessly for two years, he was awarded the prestigious Diana Award 2020 through a virtual ceremony for his fight against child labour. “Since the school is closed due to the lockdown, I have joined the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation as a worker. I have the responsibility of 15 villages where I have to work to create awareness among the people against child labour and its hazards. As soon as lockdown is revoked, I will start giving free classes to the children,” said Neeraj.

Recalling his school days, Murmu says it was like a dream come true. He worked hard to cope with the syllabus. Since teachers were aware of his situation, they also cooperated, giving him extra attention.

“With the intervention of the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, I was identified as a child labourer. My suspicion about them being child-lifters gave way to hope as they persuaded me and my parents that I was to be a school student,” says Murmu. His interest in school was further fed by the fact that he was offered free meals twice, Neeraj added.

“I named the school that I started upon my return from Chennai to save children from being pushed back again as child labourers after Kailash Satyarthi, who had transformed my life,” he said. He rented an abandoned village house and started teaching children free of cost. The parents paid the rent collectively, he said.

“After running the school for around two years, I was given the Diana Award 2020. It inspired the people so much that every child in his village has now started going to school, some are preparing for medical and engineering entrance tests,” said Murmu. After completing his graduation, Neeraj wants to join B.Ed so that he can teach his students in a better and more organised way. He also wants to study further and continue his noble mission.

Mica for sustainance

Mica mining has been banned since decades but for many poverty-stricken villagers of Jharkhand, especially in Giridih and Kodarma districts, there is no option but to risk their lives and illegally extract mica from the abandoned mines. Mica dust is one of the major causes of tuber-culosis and lung diseases among locals in the area.

