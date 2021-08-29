STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Mo Biryani’: Where dining is charity for Bhubaneswar orphanages

AP native Qhamarjahan has opened a biryani joint whose profits will go to orphanages in the city. Helping her is daughter Razia. Asish Mehta finds out more about the initiative

Published: 29th August 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Qhamarjahan (extreme left) along with her daughter Razia and Dilip Tirkey. (Photo | EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Capital City has got yet another new biryani joint - Mo Biryani & Chaiee Chaiee. But this one will not only treat your tastebuds.

The proceeds from the restaurant will be donated to orphanages in Bhubaneswar. The restaurant has been opened by Qhamarjahan, a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. 

Helping her in the initiative is her daughter Razia Mohammed, a former sportsperson and a physical education teacher in a Central government school at Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

The restaurant - opened on behalf of an NGO Ray of Hope Foundation - was inaugurated by former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday. 

Razia, a member of the NGO, said she and her mother decided to do so to give back to the society here. Razia and other members of the NGO contributed towards opening the restaurant.

She has a long association with the State when she was posted at Odisha between 2004 and 2020.

Razia was a teacher in Navodaya schools at Balasore and Gajapati. She was involved in many charitable activities in the State during the period. 

“Odisha has given me and my family many things. People here love their biryani and chai. So when I decided to open a restaurant here to serve them both, my daughter volunteered to help me. We decided to send all the proceeds except staff salaries to orphanages in the city”, said 65-year-old Qhamarjahan, who stayed with her daughter here. 

Razia said it was always her dream to serve the underprivileged children.

“I used to see my father Khasim Khan distribute food to the needy persons when I was a child. But, I was deeply affected when I saw a man picking up a rotten carrot from a dustbin in Itarsi railway station while I was going to Delhi,” said Razia, who had won a gold in 100 mtrs (under-17 category) during the Inter-state Athletics Meet at Barabati Stadium in 1991.

She then made it a habit to visit all orphanages to distribute sweets and chocolates to the children every weekend, a practice that Razia continued in Odisha. 

The restaurant also offers different varieties of tea.

