STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala: 25-year-old to be second woman in state to drive tanker lorries transporting petroleum products

Barkath, who has already secured a hazardous driving license, is currently waiting for the clearance of a pass from the Chalissery police station.

Published: 05th December 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Barkath Nisha in a Taurus lorry

Barkath Nisha in a Taurus lorry

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Outdated gender roles notwithstanding, it was her passion for motor vehicles that propelled 25-year-old Barkath Nisha to lay her hands on the steering wheels of heavy vehicles. Soon, she will be only the second woman in Kerala to drive around tanker lorries transporting petroleum products, following in the footsteps of Thrissur Kandassankadavu native Delisha Davis.

Barkath, who has already secured a hazardous driving license, is currently waiting for the clearance of a pass from the Chalissery police station.

"I have to send this pass to an OMC (oil marketing company) in Kochi to get permission to load and transport petroleum products," said Barkath, who hails from Kilivalankunnu of Nagalassery panchayat.

"I began riding my elder brother's motorcycle at the age of 14. Even when I was a kid, I would randomly put the vehicle on the stand and try to kickstart it. I never let go of an opportunity to drive, be it a bike, autorickshaw, car or lorry. Finally, on November 10 this year, my younger brother Nishad and I secured the license to transport hazardous materials after completing our training in Ernakulam," she told TNIE.

Currently, Barkath drives Taurus lorries for short distances along with Nishad. "But my aim is to drive tanker lorries. With the help of an official at the OMC, I will soon be a regular on the national highway," said a confident Barkath.

The 25-year-old's father, the late Abdul Hameed, was a daily wager. After his demise, her mother Hafzath struggled a lot to raise their four children, said Barkath, who is the couple's third child.

"It was with the assistance of the local panchayat that we built a house for Rs 35,000. My mother, Nishad, and my five-year-old daughter, Aysha Nassar, stay with me there. My elder brother and sister are now married and living separately," she said.

As expected, Barkath had to initially face resistance from her family against pursuing driving as a profession.

"We are a conservative household, but I was able to win them over gradually," said Barkath, who has separated from her husband.

"Now my mother takes care of my child when I go out for duty," she said.

There were many people who helped Barkath on the way to realizing her dreams.

"It was Ashraf, the owner of Myna constructions, and driver Randheep who handed me a Taurus for the first time. Shaji of Lallalam Travels also trusted me with his vehicles. Similarly, understanding my difficulty to make ends meet, Calicut Driving School proprietor Dhananjayan and Ever Safe Training Centre's Nandagopal gave me huge discounts. I will always be indebted to these people," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barkath Nisha Kerala woman driver
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp