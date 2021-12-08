STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai doctor to sponsor studies of UP Dalit girl who got admission in IIT BHU after HC intervention

Dr Sonal Chauhan, currently working at Wadia Children Hospital, Mumbai, moved the court filing an intervention plea saying she wanted to sponsor the student’s entire education.

allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the High Court judge extended the help to Sanskriti Ranjan, the SC student who could not deposit her fee at IIT-BHU after cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced due to money constraints, now a Mumbai-based doctor has come forward to sponsor her entire higher education.

The student was granted admission by the IIT-BHU following intervention by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, who had volunteered to contribute the amount of Rs 15,000 as the fee from his pocket.

Dr Sonal Chauhan, currently working as consultant MD, DMRE, MBBS at Wadia Children Hospital, Mumbai, moved the court filing an intervention application saying she wanted to sponsor the student’s entire education.

ALSO READ | Judge to the rescue of Dalit IIT aspirant; Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh contributes Rs 15,000 towards her fees

However, all praise for the likes of Dr Chauhan who has come forward to help the student, the High Court bench has also asked the Central and state governments to furnish information about any scheme for the poor and deprived students who secure seats in prestigious examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT but are not able to pay their fees.

Meanwhile, after Justice  DK Singh’s offer of help, the incident got wide publicity through a section of media and it led a number of IIT alumni and advocates to come forward to help the poor student, said Sanaskriti’s lawyer Sarvesh Dubey.

On the other, the IIT-BHU counsel sought time from the court to come forward with details of expenses of the student to complete her studies, including hostel expenses.

Sanskriti Ranjan, belonging to the scheduled caste, has been a meritorious student throughout. She cracked JEE Advanced with 1469 as rank but could not deposit Rs 15,000 for securing a seat in IIT-BHU due to the poverty and ailment of her father.

Hearing her petition, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh had on November 29 directed IIT-BHU and the Joint Seat Allocation Authority to grant her admission after creating a supernumerary seat. Not only this, the judge had paid her Rs 15,000 instantly.

