STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Back to career: Kerala government helps five lakh women who were on 'break'

Career break is a big issue for women in the state and according to Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), there are five lakh such women in Kerala.

Published: 11th December 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Work, Digital, Women working

The portal set up jointly by K-DISC and Kerala Digital University already has 33,000 registrations, which will be made use of for the job fair. (Representational Photo)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 27-year-old Anu Vasudevan of Kannur had a five-year-long high-flying IT career in Kochi. In 2018, she got married and became mother to a child the following year. But, when she tried to get a job somewhere near Kannur, Anu was hard-pressed. 

"I have to be at home to look after my kid as my husband is abroad. But I couldn't find a job even in neighbouring districts. Finally, when I got a slot, the company was reluctant to consider my five years of experience.  They said that I had a two-year break from work and hence I had lost touch," lamented the woman. 

Career break is a big issue for women in the state and according to Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), there are five lakh such women in Kerala.

To reinduct them into the mainstream workforce, the state government is conducting a first-of-its-kind exclusive job fair. Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) under K-DISC will organise the job fair in Thiruvananthapuram on December 21, Kozhikode on January 10 and  Kochi on January 16.

​The aim is to offer a platform for women workforce, enabling them to work at their convenience -- work from home, work near home, freelance or part-time. The aim is to induct the five lakh women back into career in five years.

"We are making a move in this manner to know how it will work out. This is based on the budget speech made by the state finance minister in February to track down the whopping number of highly qualified women, who have hardly any presence in our employment sector," said P V Unnikrishnan, K-DISC member-secretary.

K-DISC estimates that though women dominate the higher education sector in the state, they constitute only 15.6 million of the 30 million employed in Kerala.

"Seventy per cent of our higher education sector, except engineering, are dominated by women. So, where do these women disappear into when it comes to employment sector? This is an alarming scenario. With the help of the job fair, the attempt  is to address this and it's a continuous process," said Kerala
Startup Mission project director P M Riyas.

Grooming and skill upgrade sessions to instill confidence and adapt to the latest changes will be organised for career break women. The portal set up jointly by K-DISC and Kerala Digital University already has 33,000 registrations, which will be made use of for the job fair.

Discussions are on with prospective employers such as women's chapter of TiE Kerala, Technopark Women Collective group, women and child development department and Kerala Startup Mission among others for the fair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Government K-DISC
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp