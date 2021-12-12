STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This couple has set up an entire garden with Holland Danziger white chrysanthemums alone

A couple belonging to Mylaram has managed to set up an entire garden with Holland Danziger white chrysanthemums alone. As a result, compliments are pouring in for them from all quarters.

Mutyala Ramana Reddy and Rajani

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Despite being a small village in Ganneruvaram mandal, a visit to Mylaram in Karimnagar district would definitely shock anyone as the rural area is filled with beautiful flower gardens.
Now, a couple belonging to Mylaram has managed to set up an entire garden with Holland Danziger white chrysanthemums alone. As a result, compliments are pouring in for them from all quarters. They are also making good profit by selling the special variety of chrysanthemum that they procured from Pune for various functions.

About 40 per cent of flowers that arrive at the Karimnagar market come from the garden of Mutyala Ramana Reddy and Rajani. According to the couple, they grow all these flowers in an organic manner, without using any chemical components.

They have also set up a polyhouse on the five-acre plot with the subsidies provided by the State government. Though both the farmers, who have completed their postgraduate education, faced some hardships during the initial days, their business picked up pace and they started receiving good revenue soon.

“Our aim is to provide as much organically-raised flowers as possible to customers in Karimnagar. We have started receiving orders from other districts as well. People are now interested in buying local-grown flowers,” says Rajani.

Apart from flowers, they also cultivate brown rice and sell desi milk. By investing just Rs 3 lakh, they have already earned a profit of Rs 8 lakh.

TAGS
Mutyala Ramana Reddy Rajani Holland Danziger white chrysanthemums Karimnagar
