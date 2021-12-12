Nirupama fights system’s fault, ensures R&R benefits for 30 Odisha women

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Daughters are eligible for State government’s Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) benefits even after their marriage.

Not many knew this till Sundargarh’s Nirupama Pradhan decided to fight for her rights over the R&R benefits under Odisha Resettlement & Rehabilitation Policy, 2006.

Her fight that continued for over four years ensured that along with her, 30 other women of four villages in the district also got the benefits even after their marriage.

When NTPC decided to come up with its Dulanga coal mining project in Hemgir block, the Sundargarh administration and Central public sector enterprise wrongfully interpreted the policy to deprive daughters of the project-affected families from R&R benefits for getting married between the period of land survey and acquisition.

Notification for land acquisition was issued in 2010 and family survey was carried out in 2012.

A land stretch of 15 acre belonging to Nirupama’s family was earmarked for acquisition at Dulanga.

She was also counted as a single family member. Nirupama married in 2014 and to her dismay, she found out that her name was deleted from the R&R matrix in 2017. Nirupama said she was unjustly excluded from the R&R benefits for the fault of Odisha government, Sundargarh administration and the NTPC.

Some women of Dulanga, Majhapada, Beldihi and Khapurikachhar villages, who faced the same plight, surrendered to their fate but Nirupama decided to fight the injustice.

“Without informing us, our names were deleted from the R&R matrix. In 2018 and 2019, some women had protested the exclusion but neither the administration nor NTPC paid heed. I wanted to participate in the protest but could not due to my pregnancy”, she recalled.

Having studied law, she then read the R&R Policy provisions minutely and approached the Collector, Sub Collector and NTPC authorities many times over the issue.

But, all were firm on their interpretation that only unmarried daughters of affected families are eligible for R&R benefits. Subsequently, meeting the officials became difficult.

In February this year, Nirupama led 24 other women to stage agitation round-the-clock in front of NTPC office at Dulanga for 20 days.

They forced the NTPC to stop mining on March 23 following which, the local administration sought time till April 25 to look into the issue. The women also drew the attention of the Odisha Human Rights Commission.

Incidentally, on a clarification sought by the Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on February 9, the Revenue & Disaster Management department on May 17 informed that daughters whose names were included in the survey list of displaced persons and got married before the actual displacement, shall be eligible for all R&R benefits as per the provisions of the Odisha R&R Policy.

This paved way for the administration to start the process to cover 30 such displaced married daughters of four villages.

