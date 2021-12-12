No garbage, all manure effort yields results in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has found ways to get rid of solid and wet waste collected from across the city gainfully.

As per an initiative of the civic body, while dry waste collected from across the city is being sold after segregation, wet waste is turned into manure.

After a proposal of setting up an MSW treatment plant failed to take off in 2008, the RMC over the last one year has established as many as eight micro-composting centres (MCCs) in the city for sale and scientific disposal of waste.

Sources said the MCCs are managed by women SHGs. After segregation, the wet waste is processed for conversion into organic manure. Similarly, while single-use plastic not worthy of recycling are supplied to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, the other dry waste are segregated and recycled.

As of now, around 30 tonne manure for Rs 20 per kg, have been supplied to forest, horticulture and agriculture units besides individuals. Around 51 tonne manure is being processed in the city’s MCCs at present.

Rourkela ADM and RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said, “With the aim to make Rourkela Smart City garbage-free, the RMC has recently kicked off a dedicated service for collection of waste from bulk generators as large amount of waste from restaurants, vegetable markets and other places are sent directly to the MCCs for processing”.

He said garbage collection from households and primary dumping areas has been strengthened and RMC may set up more MCCs subject to availability of land.

Parida said the civic body is also exploring effective ways to collect cattle dung for production of manure to keep the city’s environment clean and hygienic.

It is learnt an MCC project for Bondamunda is stuck over land issue and the South Eastern Railway has been moved again to provide land for the purpose. Work order has recently been issued for setting up an MCC at Jhartarang.

Rourkela has secured 57th rank across the nation in the Swachh Survekshan-2021 in category of cities with below 10 lakh population. It has also emerged as the only city in Odisha to bag one star rating under ‘Garbage Free City’ category.

Earning from waste