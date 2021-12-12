Tales of ‘balancing it out’, hurdling over stumbling blocks

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The morning of an exam is usually a picture of chaos for many, with more time given to studies than to get ready to reach the exam hall. However, the case is a little different for Rani (name changed) as it takes her almost an hour to get ready. Not because she likes to do things slow, but because cerebral palsy allows her only that much movement.

Rani was 10 months old when she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder. But not once has she let that affect her from dreaming big. Enrolling at the Spastics Society at the age of four, Rani continued her education there with regular physiotherapy and speech therapy sessions until Class 6. Soon, she wanted to move to a government school, but the teachers there were reluctant to take her in due to her motor disorder. Her parents, however, demanded that the teachers conduct a test to admit her. She passed with flying colours, and secured admission.

But obstacles kept coming aplenty on her way. Rani wanted to opt for science group after class 10, but was advised against it as it would pose problems. As the disorder affects the stability of hands, measuring accurately for practicals would be a challenge, they said. “Hence, I took computer science with commerce. Then, I did Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA). After that, I cleared NET, SET, did an MPhil, and I am now pursuing Ph.D. at NIT Tiruchy,” said Rani.

Throughout this long journey in academics, taking examinations has always been a problem for her. More often than not, if an extra hour is not given, she finds it hard to complete her paper. As cerebral palsy has affected her speech, using a scribe is also difficult.

“In some colleges, during my post-graduation, I didn’t get extra time for writing the exams. Disabled people are supposed to be given either extra time, or a scribe,” said Rani. The lack of support from the authorities’ side has made her take a lot of repeated attempts to clear all the exams over the years. According to C Shantakumar, Director, Spastics Society Tiruchy, as education has become inclusive, examinations should be made too. They have to be changed to accommodate the needs of the differently-abled, he added.

Rani’s story is not a unique one though. Rajesh Kanna, a 37-year-old with the same neurological disorder, overcame similar odds starting from his childhood till the time he earned a secure job. He had to try a lot to get into schools initially, before the Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Srirangam admitted him. When he was in Class 8, he heard about The Spastics Society in Tiruchy, and started attending physiotherapy sessions there, once every month. Realising his aptitude in computers, Rajesh did BCA and MCA. Then, however, started the next phase of his hardship. After completing MCA in the year 2011, Rajesh knocked at several doors for a job, but was rejected every time at HR rounds of interviews citing his ‘communication problem’.

“I took up some government exams after I finished MCA. I also started looking for jobs. I cleared all the written tests, aptitude tests, and group discussions. But the problem would begin when I reach HR rounds. They would reject me citing the ‘problem’. At a time when most of the works are done through messages or email, where is communication required? They could have easily given me a job which didn’t involve too much communication right?” asked Rajesh.

Eventually, he took matters into his own hands, drafted a mail to the CEO of a company to which he had applied for, and explained his condition and abilities. Further, he did a software testing course and went for an interview held by an NGO for the differently-abled in Bengaluru. Things looked up, and soon he got hired as a test engineer by the same company to which he had mailed.

“Most private companies have a quota for the differently-abled. Nobody knows or talks about it. They have to hire people under ‘diversity and inclusion’. I hope more companies take initiatives as mine did. I hope that cerebral palsy is recognised as a separate category for quota in jobs,” Rajesh said and added that his current organisation has been greatly supportive.