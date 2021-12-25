12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a miraculous recovery, a 12-year-old Covid-19 patient was brought back to life and health with the efforts of a private hospital that put him on a 65-day-long extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. This is the longest time any paediatric patient was put on ECMO support for survival across Asia.

The child was infected by Covid-19 about four months ago in September and all his organs were severely affected. This, despite evidence that the second wave was over and had largely spared children.

The child, who was from north India, was airlifted and brought to Hyderabad’s KIMS Hospital where he was immediately put on ECMO therapy under the supervision of Dr. Sandeep Attawar of KIMS Institute of Heart-Lung Transplant. Explaining the treatment, Dr. Vijil, Chief of Transplant Pulmonology, KIMS Heart & Lung Institute, explained, “When the patient came to us, his lungs were fully affected and unable to supply oxygen to his body. With ECMO support, his lungs were rested and gradually regained enough function to be able to support him.”

Doctors said the challenge with small children is their delicate bodies and Covid could lead to multiple co-morbidities, muscle weakness caused by medications used to treat the primary condition, repeated infections in the bloodstream, and secondary infections in airways. However, with efforts of good nursing, close monitoring and enhanced nutrition, he could be physically rehabilitated.

Kids' delicate bodies can't handle co-morbidities: Doctor

Doctors say the challenge with small children is their delicate bodies, and Covid-19 could lead to multiple co-morbidities, muscle weakness caused by medications used to treat the primary condition, repeated infections in the bloodstream, and secondary infections in airways.