Chennai's Marina to have disabled-friendly pathway for a week

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of two years, persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be able to get close to the waves on Marina beach using the temporary pathway constructed by the city corporation along with disability rights activists.

While the pathway made of wood will be ready by Sunday, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru is expected to inaugurate the facility on Tuesday. The pathway will remain for a week. “The inauguration is on Tuesday but no one will be prevented from coming on Monday too. Volunteers and a team from the Disability Rights Alliance will be there from Monday onwards to welcome and guide visitors with disabilities. Monday may be a good time for children with disabilities to come and make use of the feature because they are not vaccinated and can avoid possible crowding after the inauguration,” said Smitha Sadasivan of the Disability Rights Alliance Tamil Nadu.

While the beach is made temporarily accessible for PwDs for a week every December to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, activists have been seeking a permanent facility. At present, although there are four beach wheelchairs stationed by the city corporation, it’s usually kept inside the accessible toilet and residents don’t know they are available.

A senior corporation official told TNIE that they are looking at some designs that are compliant with CRZ rules. One is creating a passage with eco blocks that are usually used in rainwater harvesting structures due to its permeability and have been used by the city corporation in temple tank restorations and other projects in the past.

The other proposal involves a design using African teak. “The designs have not been finalised since we also have to consider the cost difference between the two designs, among several other factors,” said a senior corporation official. Corporation officials said while the accessible ramp will be open from Tuesday, the closing date may be extended based on the response.