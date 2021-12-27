STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: PM Narendra Modi sees the bright side in Telangana writer's story

In his message, the Prime Minister said that right from childhood Vittalacharya ji had a wish to open a big library. 

Published: 27th December 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Kurella Vittalacharya at his library in Yellanki village of Ramannapet mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district

Dr Kurella Vittalacharya at his library in Yellanki village of Ramannapet mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. (Photo| EPS)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greatly appreciated the talent and inspiring work of Dr Kurella Vittalacharya (84), the poet and writer who has collected two lakh books and built a library in Yellanki village of Ramannapet mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, dedicating it to the people of Telangana.

The New Indian Express published a story on Vittalacharya in 'Bright Side' page of its December 12 edition under the headline "The Marvellous Mr Words", which apparently caught the attention of the Prime Minister. 

Addressing the nation on his weekly talk show 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, the Prime Minister said: "My dear countrymen, our India is endowed with many extraordinary talents, whose work inspires others to do something. One such person is Dr Kurella Vittalacharya ji from Telangana. He is 84 years old. Vittalacharya ji exemplifies the fact that when it comes to fulfilling your dreams, age does not matter at all."

He went on to narrate the exceptional story of Dr Vittalacharya and his life-long contribution to Telugu literature and social service. 

In his message, the Prime Minister said that right from childhood Vittalacharya ji had a wish to open a big library. "The country was a slave then, some circumstances were such that the childhood dream remained just a dream. Over time Vittalacharya ji, became a lecturer, studied the Telugu language," he said. 

"Six to seven years ago, he once again began fulfilling his dream. He built a library with his own books. He put his life’s earnings into this. Gradually, people started joining and contributed to it. In this library at Ramannapet division in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, there are nearly two lakh books," he said

"Vittalacharya ji says that when it comes to studies, none else should have to face the difficulties he had to. Today he feels very happy to see that a large number of students are getting its benefits. Inspired by his efforts, people of many other villages have started setting up libraries," Modi added.

TAGS
Narendra Modi Dr Kurella Vittalacharya The Marvellous Mr Words Yellanki village
