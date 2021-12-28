TNIE impact: Shehreen, who was selling FASTags at toll plaza, now gets help from many

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After finishing lunch at school, Shehreen Aman, a Class IX student of RPM High School, walks swiftly to the Kumbalam Toll Plaza on National Highway 66. Flashing a FASTag card on the sidewalk, Shehreen waits desperately for a vehicle to pull up. Occasionally, she holds up a banner under the scorching sun to make herself visible to passengers who are casually driving by. Come what may, Shehreen is at the plaza selling FASTags every day for a month now.

The 14-year-old is not doing this for some extra cash, but to support her family that comprises her mother, a temporary staff at the Ernakulam Medical College, and a 10-year-old brother, who is suffering from Mitral regurgitation (MR) and is deaf by birth.

The report published on December 8 in City Express, Kochi, turned out to be a blessing for Shehreen, who was contacted by members of Victim Rights Centre, a project under the Kerala High Court legal services committee and Kerala Legal Services Authority.

The project is the brainchild of Justice Muhammad Musthaque. According to High court lawyer Parvathi Menon, who is also the project coordinator of the programme, the judges are ready to aid her financially. A set of 36 women lawyers working pro bono counsels will also legally address her mother’s concerns regarding making her job permanent and allowing the family land.