STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Abandoned by mother, disabled tiger cub finds foster parents in Kerala forest staff

With her hind legs paralysed and her vision failing her, Mangala was barely two months old when her mother abandoned her.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger cub Mangala at the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Thekkady | Dr Sibi

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

IDUKKI: With her hind legs paralysed and her vision failing her, Mangala was barely two months old when her mother abandoned her. It is the law of the jungle, mothers leaving their disabled cubs to fate. Fortunately for Mangala, who was weak, hungry and staring at her death, help came in the form of two forest guards on routine patrol. Two months on, under the watchful eyes of a veterinarian and two forest staff, the little cub is now slowly learning the ropes of life at the Periyar National Park in Thekkady.

It was on November 22 last year that a forest patrol team spotted a tiger cub crying for help in the deep jungles near the Mangaladevi temple at Thekkady, her scared eyes reflecting her pain. As the forest staff picked her up, they realised she would die if they leave her. Since the mother was nowhere to be found, the duo took her to the forest range office in Thekkady.

That was when Periyar East division forest deputy director Sunil Babu stepped in. Wanting to give her a chance at life, he roped in three veterinarians, Syama, Sibi and Nisha, who started nursing the cub back to life with the help of two forest guards.

The veterinarians gave her physiotherapy treatments to revive her legs and food supplements to help her gain strength. The cub, whom they named Mangala, has now grown to a size of 7.5kg. She has also gained significant strength on her hind legs.

“We want to help Mangala adapt to the wild when she returns. So we are grooming her in a proper forest atmosphere, away from humans. Only the doctor and two forest guards visit her,” said Sunil Babu. The official added that this was for the first time in India that a tiger cub rescued from the wild was being treated and groomed. “Only authorised persons have access to her shelter. Later, we will release her into a protected enclosure, where she will be trained to hunt,” he said.

Dr Anurag, the veterinarian currently attending to the four-month-old cub, says the work to establish a special enclosure in the forest for Mangala has already begun. There will be a pool, a shelter to rest in, and enough space for her to move around and acclimatise to the wild, he said. “We are also making her do daily exercises to rejuvenate her legs,” he said. 

Mangala’s diet primarily consists of chicken, beef, and protein supplement twice a day, in addition to carrots for fibre, Anurag said. “She also has a tiger toy to play with. Once she turns six months old, we will have to shift her to the enclosure,” he added.According to range officer Akhil Babu, it is common for wild animals to abandon disabled cubs.

“Now that she has gained strength, we are grooming the cub with minimal human interaction to help her understand the ways of the wild. If she gets attached to humans, she will tend to live near human habitations after we release her. This will lead to conflict. We are training her as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Foundation,” the officer said.  

The Forest department is planning to develop a 100-hectare enclosure in the Periyar sanctuary, where rescued animals will be released into. Mangala will be the first to learn hunting in the enclosure. Once she grows and gains enough strength, she will be released into the wild with a radio collar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tiger cub Kerala disabled
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp