Arjuna and Padma Shri awardees felicitated in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Basketball Federation of India felicitated sportsperson who received Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Padma Shri Awardees between 1961 and 2019 for their contribution and achievements in basketball. The felicitation programme was held at Karnataka Olympic Bhawan, Kanteerava Sports Complex, on Saturday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitated over eight former basketball players.

Bommai said, “It gives me immense pleasure to know that the Basketball Federation of India felicitated Padma Shri, Arjuna and Dhyan Chand Awardees. I wish good luck to all the awardees.” The Arjuna awardees included Gulan Abbas Moontasir, Arjun awardee from the 1970 batch, Hanuman Singh (1975), Ajmer Singh (1982), Suman Sharma (1983), Sajjan Singh Cheema (1999), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (2019), Surendra Kumar Kataria (1973), Om Prakash Dhull (1979-1980).

Anitha Paul Durai got the Padma Shri award 2020 and Ram Kumar got the Dhyan Chand award (2003).

K Govindaraj, president of the Basketball Federation of India said, “Basketball is believed to be the fastest growing sport. It has immense appeal among school and college students. Almost every school and college has a basketball court on its premises.”