STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Arjuna and Padma Shri awardees felicitated in Karnataka

The felicitation programme was held at Karnataka Olympic Bhawan, Kanteerava Sports Complex, on Saturday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitated over eight former basketball players. 

Published: 07th February 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (centre) with K Govindaraj, president of Basketball Federation of India (second from right) at an event to felicitate Arjuna, Padma Shree awardees. | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Basketball Federation of India felicitated sportsperson who received Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Padma Shri Awardees between 1961 and 2019 for their contribution and achievements in basketball. The felicitation programme was held at Karnataka Olympic Bhawan, Kanteerava Sports Complex, on Saturday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitated over eight former basketball players. 

Bommai said, “It gives me immense pleasure to know that the Basketball Federation of India felicitated Padma Shri, Arjuna and Dhyan Chand Awardees. I wish good luck to all the awardees.” The Arjuna awardees included Gulan Abbas Moontasir, Arjun awardee from the 1970 batch, Hanuman Singh (1975), Ajmer Singh (1982), Suman Sharma (1983), Sajjan Singh Cheema (1999), Vishesh Bhriguvanshi (2019), Surendra Kumar Kataria (1973), Om Prakash Dhull (1979-1980). 

Anitha Paul Durai got the Padma Shri award 2020 and Ram Kumar got the Dhyan Chand award (2003).
K Govindaraj, president of the Basketball Federation of India said, “Basketball is believed to be the fastest growing sport. It has immense appeal among school and college students. Almost every school and college has a basketball court on its premises.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp