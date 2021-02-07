STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helping poor CKD patients sustain themselves

The samithi takes care of children who have become orphans after the untimely demise of their parents.

Uddanam Seva Samiti volunteers donating financial aid. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  In a bid to help chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, Uddanam Seva Samithi is not only extending financial help to the poor, but also supplying food and donating blood in emergency cases for the past one year. The aim is to ensure that no patient dies due to lack of money for undergoing treatment. Till now, the samithi members have helped nearly 150 patients in the past one year, including eight in January this year. The representatives of the samithi donate a certain amount to support the poor in various forms, including purchase of medicines. 

The samithi takes care of children who have become orphans after the untimely demise of their parents. To extend help to the Uddanam people, a few youths from the villages have started Uddanam Seva Samithi in 2019. “We began the samithi in order to solve the problems, financial and otherwise, of the Uddanam villagers,” samithi founder Talagana Tarakeswara Rao says.

Members of Uddanam Seva Samithi extending financial
aid to a chronic kidney disease patient in Srikakulam
district | EPS

He told TNIE that they have been providing financial aid to the poor patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases mainly in purchasing medicines. Since the medicines are expensive,  many cannot afford to buy them. Members of the samithi even donate blood to the patients during emergencies. Anjaneyulu of Amadalavalasa village, Kovuru Lokanatham of Kanchili, Battina Laxmana Rao of Chinna Bahadapalli of Mandasa, Rakesh Patro  of Tekkali, Thota Naveen of Talabadra, Sompeta and a few others of different mandals received support from the samithi, he adds. 

“We donate Rs 7,000 to patients in need. As per the rules of the samithi, each member has to donate not less than Rs 100 every month to take up service activities,” he points out. “I owe it to the samithi, which donated Rs 5,000 immediately when my brother G Nageswara Rao was killed in a road accident,” Gasya Damodar, a resident of Notara village in Mandasa mandal, recalls.  He says the samithi continues to deposit Rs 1,000 every month in the form of recurring deposit to the bank account of his brother’s children.

