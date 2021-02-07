Lockdown inspires Lalgudi’s little ones to have more than just a ‘field’ day

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Escapades of the little ones in Malgudi are illustrious. Much like they put the fictional town on the map, in Lalgudi too, the children are on to something. Using traditional methods, they are cultivating vegetable and medicinal plants in their backyards.

It all began with the lockdown last March. Schools were shut, playgrounds were deserted and travelling was dubbed rebellion. The summer vacation seemed doomed. Then one day, Voice Trust, an NGO at Siruganur in Lalgudi, gathered around 35 children and asked them if they were interested in farming. Soon, weekly special classes on traditional agriculture methods were being held.

“Even among those who still live on cultivation, how many use traditional methods of farming? We conducted this 10-week programme to ensure the next generation gets some insight into organic farming,” Voice Trust chairman Gregory told Express. As many as 20 children who attended the programme have started growing vegetables in their backyards. Even as they are occupied with online classes and homework now, these kids find time to nurture their plants.

“In the beginning, we just went to the classes to pass time. Slowly, everything got interesting and we grasped the basic methods of farming. Now, I grow chilli plants at home without any fertilisers. I only use cow dung and vegetable waste to help them grow strong and healthy. I was ecstatic when my plants bore chilli after just three months,” Puratchibharathi, a Class 11 student, said. She has also begun to grow other vegetables and encourage her friends to get into farming.

The training programme-organiser, Kannan, recalled the efforts of renowned organic agriculturalist Nammalvar. “We are only following his footsteps. We taught the kids how to farm, the traditional techniques, how to make ‘jeevamirtham’ using cow dung and also how to identify chemical deficit in plants. Even now, the children approach us for farming tips,” he added.

Not content with just the knowledge or their pet plants, these kids are beginning to grow influential in Lalgudi. “I am urging my father to use traditional techniques in our cotton fields,” Class 7 student Vasanth said. “I’m from a farming family, but we shifted to conventional methods of cultivation long ago. I keep asking my father to embrace organic farming, while I am also growing chilli and broad bean in one portion of our field. I want to be a doctor when I grow up, but will surely take forward the mission we kids have started here,” he added.