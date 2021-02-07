Malayali students reap a bumper harvest

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

WAYANAD :While the coronavirus pandemic forced educational institutions to remain closed indefinitely, quite a few Malayali students were busy working. In a village bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Over 1,000 students and 50 staff of the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, Thaloor, in an exemplary effort, converted 15 acres of barren land on their campus into a fertile an agricultural field.

They cultivated paddy and various vegetables. And after a six-month effort, they have harvested 11 tonnes of paddy from seven acres. Vegetables are are getting ready for harvest in eight acres.

“We decided not to let go of an opportunity to take up farming,” said the college’s managing director Rashid Gazzal, a native of Panamaram in Wayanad.“Students, teachers, and other staff came forward to farm on around 15 acres on the campus which was lying barren for years. The harvest is being distributed to around 35 families living close to the college.”

The initiative is part of the Fit India-Fit Campus programme launched by the college to inculcate a culture of farming among the youth, he said. The college authorities had made farming mandatory for students, with each student required to spend at least 10 hours in a farm in each semester. The campus, on 25 acres, is located on the Wayanad-TN border.

Sherin Shahana, third year BSc student from Meppadi in Wayanad said, “When students of most other education al institutions had to sit idle, we were enjoying the lockdown days by utilising the time effectively. With the first phase of the mission proving successful, we will continue with the activities.”Arun M, a third year BCom student from Kozhikode whose family is settled in Thaloor, said the initiative has helped students learn a lot about agriculture.

“The teachers had arranged some farmers from the nearby areas to help and guide us. So, we learned the basics from them gradually. Now, my interest in farming has grown,” Arun said.Most of the students in the college are from Kerala who participated actively in the farming initiative, he added.