STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Malayali students reap a bumper harvest

The college in Thaloor, a TN village bordering Wayanad, has harvested 11 tonnes of paddy, reports Ajith Kannan

Published: 07th February 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

The students and staff of Nilgiri College of Arts and Sciences, Thaloor, in the paddy field they had nurtured while lockdown curbs were in place.

The students and staff of Nilgiri College of Arts and Sciences, Thaloor, in the paddy field they had nurtured while lockdown curbs were in place.

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

WAYANAD :While the coronavirus pandemic forced educational institutions to remain closed indefinitely, quite a few Malayali students were busy working. In a village bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Over 1,000 students and 50 staff of the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, Thaloor, in an exemplary effort, converted 15 acres of barren land on their campus into a fertile an agricultural field.

They cultivated paddy and various vegetables. And after a six-month effort, they have harvested 11 tonnes of paddy from seven acres. Vegetables are are getting ready for harvest in eight acres.

“We decided not to let go of an opportunity to take up  farming,” said the college’s managing director Rashid Gazzal, a native of Panamaram in Wayanad.“Students, teachers, and other staff came forward to farm on around 15 acres on the campus which was lying barren for years. The harvest is being distributed to around 35 families living close to the college.” 

The initiative is part of the Fit India-Fit Campus programme launched by the college to inculcate a culture of farming among the youth, he said. The college authorities had made farming mandatory for students, with each student required to spend at least 10 hours in a farm in each semester. The campus, on 25 acres, is located on the Wayanad-TN border.

Sherin Shahana, third year BSc student from Meppadi in Wayanad said, “When students of most other education al institutions had to sit idle, we were enjoying the lockdown days by utilising the time effectively. With the first phase of the mission proving successful, we will continue with  the activities.”Arun M, a third year BCom student from Kozhikode whose family is settled in Thaloor,  said the initiative has helped students learn a lot about agriculture.

“The teachers had arranged some farmers from the nearby areas to help and guide us. So, we learned the basics from them gradually. Now, my interest in farming has grown,” Arun said.Most of the students in the college are from Kerala who participated actively in the farming initiative, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiri College of Arts Kerala farming students
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp