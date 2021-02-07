STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha villagers join hands to ensure irrigation water does not stop  

Rana Nadi is the lifeline of farmers of eight gram panchayats - Bilipada, Similipur, Harirajpur, Dulanapur, Gadajit, Talabasta, Gopalpur, Dhansar  under Dompada block.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: When water began drying up recently in Rana Nadi, a tributary of Mahanadi, villagers of Bilipada gram panchayat of Cuttack district were apprehensive that their Kharif crops will not receive irrigation this season.

Rana Nadi is the lifeline of farmers of eight gram panchayats - Bilipada, Similipur, Harirajpur, Dulanapur, Gadajit, Talabasta, Gopalpur, Dhansar  under Dompada block.

Although during monsoon, when Mahanadi is flooded, water overflows into Rana Nadi and damages their crops but in the remaining months, the farmers benefit from the reserved water by using it for cultivating Dalua or Kharif paddy in over 2,000 hectare land through 58 lift irrigation points.

However, with Mahanadi floods becoming tempered in the recent years, the water storage in Rana Nadi has reduced drastically, not saving enough to irrigate the farmlands in the dry months.

With no other way out to save their crops, around 150 villagers including the local Zilla Parishad Member Trilochan Rout decided to join hands and construct a temporary bund across the river. 

All hands went to work for two whole days and completed it in a week back.

They hope, it will not only help them in irrigating their lands but also increase the groundwater level in the region. 

In fact, there has been a marked increase in water level in nearby wells immediately after construction of the bund.

“When the villagers were preparing their land for sowing Dalua paddy seeds, they noticed that water of Rana Nadi was getting released into Mahanadi whose water level had decreased. It was apprehended that they cannot go ahead with irrigation if the river dries up completely as it would render all the LI points defunct”, said Rout.

The villagers decided to construct a temporary bund using sandbags near the confluence point of Rana Nadi and Mahanadi to hold back the tributary’s water.

“Construction of the bund has yielded good results in water conservation”, said Rout. 

Sarati Mantri, a farmer of Bilipada who took part in the work, said the bund will ensure water supply to farmers till the end of summer.

“The State government should construct a vented dam on the Rana Nadi which will provide irrigation round the year”, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Nadi Mahanadi
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp