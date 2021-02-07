Odisha villagers join hands to ensure irrigation water does not stop  

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: When water began drying up recently in Rana Nadi, a tributary of Mahanadi, villagers of Bilipada gram panchayat of Cuttack district were apprehensive that their Kharif crops will not receive irrigation this season.

Rana Nadi is the lifeline of farmers of eight gram panchayats - Bilipada, Similipur, Harirajpur, Dulanapur, Gadajit, Talabasta, Gopalpur, Dhansar under Dompada block.

Although during monsoon, when Mahanadi is flooded, water overflows into Rana Nadi and damages their crops but in the remaining months, the farmers benefit from the reserved water by using it for cultivating Dalua or Kharif paddy in over 2,000 hectare land through 58 lift irrigation points.

However, with Mahanadi floods becoming tempered in the recent years, the water storage in Rana Nadi has reduced drastically, not saving enough to irrigate the farmlands in the dry months.

With no other way out to save their crops, around 150 villagers including the local Zilla Parishad Member Trilochan Rout decided to join hands and construct a temporary bund across the river.

All hands went to work for two whole days and completed it in a week back.

They hope, it will not only help them in irrigating their lands but also increase the groundwater level in the region.

In fact, there has been a marked increase in water level in nearby wells immediately after construction of the bund.

“When the villagers were preparing their land for sowing Dalua paddy seeds, they noticed that water of Rana Nadi was getting released into Mahanadi whose water level had decreased. It was apprehended that they cannot go ahead with irrigation if the river dries up completely as it would render all the LI points defunct”, said Rout.

The villagers decided to construct a temporary bund using sandbags near the confluence point of Rana Nadi and Mahanadi to hold back the tributary’s water.

“Construction of the bund has yielded good results in water conservation”, said Rout.

Sarati Mantri, a farmer of Bilipada who took part in the work, said the bund will ensure water supply to farmers till the end of summer.

“The State government should construct a vented dam on the Rana Nadi which will provide irrigation round the year”, he said.