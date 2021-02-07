STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She lives her husband’s dream to join Sashastra Seema Bal

Beating several odds, Madhabi Mahakur became the first married woman from Odisha to join the defence forces,  writes Hemant Kumar Rout
 

Published: 07th February 2021

Members of Sashastra Seema Bal. (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Madhabi Mahakur of Gambharipali village in Bargarh district has achieved the distinction of being the first married woman of Odisha to join the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) paramilitary force that guards the borders of the country.

But, there is a bigger twist to the tale. More than her childhood desire to join the defence forces, she did it to fulfill her husband Manoranjan Pradhan’s dream of serving the nation as a jawan.

Manoranjan could not join the army for failing to clear medical examination due to a physical deformity despite cracking the written tests twice.

At 16, in her initial college year, Madhabi had met Manoranjan and both fell in love.

They got married in 2018. She knew Manoranjan’s greatest wish was to join the armed forces and decided to take up the challenge and live his dream.

She applied for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and appeared the written examination in March 2019 which she cracked in the first attempt without taking any coaching class.

She cleared the physical and medical tests held in January last year.

Madhabi is now set to join the SSB as the first married woman from Odisha. She has been selected as a constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

After completing her training, she will be deployed to guard the borders at a militancy-affected district in the country. 

Both Madhabi and Manoranjan are in cloud nine ever since the results are out.

“We were eagerly waiting for the final result, which got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. I am happy to have come up to his expectations. I expect to join the security force by end of March,” she said. 

Though it was very tough to strike a balance between household work and preparing for the written and physical examinations, she fought every odd to make it possible. 

“I am blessed to have a husband and in-laws, who encouraged me in my every effort. With the books my husband had, I prepared for the written examination that comprised reasoning, general knowledge, grammar and mathematics. But physical training was beyond my capacity. Regular practice made me successful,” said Madhabi, who dropped out of Plus III Arts for her early wedding.

Gambharipali and its adjoining villages are celebrating ever since the news of her joining SSB came.

Manoranjan, who had to quit his job of assistant security officer at a Bengaluru-based software company as he could not resume office due to the pandemic, is delighted.

“I feel as if I have been selected. She not only has made us proud but also is an inspiration for many girls in our region who are afraid to join the forces,” he said. 

