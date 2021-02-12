STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This IAS officer performs stunts to showcase unexplored Chhattisgarh

Rajat Bansal roped down a cliff to show that mountaineering, rock climbing, backpacking, trekking can be offered to the tourists who come to Bastar. 

Published: 12th February 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bastar collector Rajat Bansal roping down a cliff. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Bastar in south Chhattisgarh has abundant possibilities to emerge as an exciting tourism destination for visitors who love to explore nature.

And to encourage adventurous and eco-friendly tourism activities in the natural landscape, Bastar collector Rajat Bansal would set himself out to travel over, locate, and personally experience the possibilities. 

On the other day, Bansal roped down a cliff to show that mountaineering, rock climbing, backpacking, trekking can be offered to the tourists who come to Bastar. 

When one talks of Bastar, the impression of outlawed CPI (Maoist) instantly comes to mind. But over the period, the changed ground situation in Bastar now narrates a different story. In a bid to substantiate the place as vivid, undisturbed, and assured, the collector would often go out covering 40-50 km away from Jagdalpur, the district headquarter of the Bastar, to remote parts of the district.

“Adventurous activities is in fact a growing segment of tourism. Bastar still remains unexplored on immense potential sites on an adventure and eco-friendly tourism. Right from roping down of the cliffs next to waterfalls to trekking on the green-capped mountains -- all such activities in Bastar can match any adventurous Hollywood movie," said Bansal.

"In Bastar, we equally promote cultural exchange and activities. Once you are there, a good time is guaranteed to nature lovers who would like to go for adventurer trips through rocky terrain with gushing waterfalls falling from great heights”, said Amandeep Singh Arora, an expert in the hospitality industry.

Such spots were earlier used as ideal ambush points to target the security forces by the Maoists. The Red brigade has now been flushed out from the region and restricted to pockets of the south Chhattisgarh districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Bijapur, said Sunderraj P, Bastar Inspector General of Police.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bastar Chhattisgarh tourism Rajat Bansal
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp