STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet Vasanthi Lara, the Covid warrior from Kerala's Alappuzha

Health Inspector Vasanthi Lara is the only healthcare worker from Kerala to be chosen for the  ‘Covid Women Warrior: Real Heroes’ award, reports BIJU E PAUL

Published: 14th February 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vasanthi Lara receiving the award from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: When Covid-19 broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the small district of Alappuzha too was on tenterhooks. For one of the six medical students who returned to Kerala from Wuhan by the last week of January last year belonged to the district. On January 30, the first coronavirus infection in the country was detected in a Wuhan returnee in Thrissur. The health department staff at Alappuzha General Hospital, including Health Inspector Vasanthi Lara, were anticipating the worst.

“February 1 was a terrible day in my life. A report arrived from the state health department saying that the second case of coronavirus has been reported in our district,” Lara recalled. The Wuhan medical student who arrived in Alappuzha too had tested positive, and the government machinery swung into action to prevent an outbreak in the state.

“But we were unaware of the consequences of the disease,” the 54-year-old said. “The only way in front of us was to prepare teams to prevent the disease from spreading. Immediately, the entire medical team started functioning like a well-oiled machine. Since then, our team has managed to contain the disease and treated thousands of patients with care and caution.”

While the past one year may have been the most trying of her life, the unwavering passion and sincerity to prevent an escalation of the deadly disease has fetched the health inspector the nation’s highest honour in that regard. Lara is the only healthcare worker selected from the state for the ‘Covid Women Warrior: Real Heroes’ award instituted by the National Commission for Women. On this January 31, she received the award from Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar at a function in New Delhi. 

The Mullackal native said their team has worked hard to make the arrangements necessary for patients and for those in quarantine. Working with the health department for the past 30 years, she has spent . most of her tenure in Alappuzha district. When promoted to the rank of health inspector, she was transferred to Palakkad. She worked there for four years.

While stressing on team work as the key aspect that helped achieve the main objective of preventing spread and reducing deaths, Lara cited keeping  track of those under quarantine as the toughest task. “Tracing persons violating quarantine and moving around was a huge challenge,” she said. They managed to bring back most people but some violators escaped, she said. “Local residents were cooperative in the health department’s efforts,” she said.

Lara had earlier received the the state government’s Best Woman Health Inspector award for services rendered during the 2018 flood. Health Minister K K Shailaja had presented her with the award last May. Her husband, Shabeer Khan, a native of Pathanapuram, had worked in Dubai for many years before returning last year to settle down in Alappuzha. Son Ismail is a dentist while daughter Sara is a medical student.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha COVID 19 COVID Warrior
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp