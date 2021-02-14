STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On Valentine's Day, Bihar IAS officer offers wife rose in public to deliver a message to youngsters

Published: 14th February 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh with his wife at the park.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 2008-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, on deputation in Bihar now, was the talk of Patna on Sunday following his decision to celebrate Valentine's Day along with his wife at a public park.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh, who is currently and posted as director of primary education department, is a native of Bihar’s Vaishali district and had a love-cum-arranged marriage in December 2020 with Misa Singh, who is also a state administrative officer.

Credited for his role in making Narmada Gujarat’s first ODF district, Dr Ranjit also declared Sitamarhi as Bihar’s first ODF district during his tenure as district magistrate.

At Sitamarhi Dr Singh fell in love with a probationer officer of state administrative services and later tied the knot with her. CM Nitish Kumar among other officials attended the couple's wedding.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh is widely known among civil service aspirants for running free online-tutoring despite his official responsibilities in Patna. He reached the public park on Valentine's Day and offered a rose to his valentine- in the presence of media and many on-lookers. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Singh, along with her wife Misa Singh, said: “Where there is love, there is life but where there is career established there is life with happiness. Therefore, we have come here as a couple of settled careers to give a message to youths. Celebrate Valentine's Day along with career achievements”, he said.

He shared how he and his ‘valentine’ (wife) continues to be in love with each other despite their professional responsibilities. “Falling in love with your career make one encouraged and confident,” he said before singing a few romantic numbers along with his wife at the park. 

