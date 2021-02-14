Sardar Sarvai Papanna Fort: Restoring history and heritage, one stone at a time

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The horrific visuals of a fortification of the Sardar Sarvai Papanna Fort in Khilashapur collapsing during the torrential rains in October last year is etched in people’s minds.

But fret no more as the Heritage Telangana (earlier State Archaeology and Museums) Department is taking up a mammoth Rs 1.04-crore restoration of the four-storey stone masonry structure.

On October 17, 2020, in the Khilashapur area of Jangaon district, the fortification (burju) partially collapsed due to heavy rains.

The fort was built by Sardar Sarvai Pappana, who had defied the Mughals and the Qutb Shahis in the 17th century. Pappana, also known as Papadu, was a ‘bandit’ for the royals but a hero for the locals.

As part of the restoration of the four-storey fort, the dilapidated masonry wall will be removed without damaging the rest of the structure.



There is also gravel/murrum strewn across the southwest corner of the walls. After excavating these, the foundation will be strengthened using concrete.

Next, the affected area will be reconstructed using 60 per cent stones which are readily available and 40 per cent that are new. Lime concrete and 20-mm metal will be laid in between the stone masonry to strengthen the wall. This method will be repeated for all the four flights of the fort.

To strengthen the joints of the corner of the southwest wall — which is said to be the weakest and most vulnerable spot of the fort as it is prone to seepage and dampness — a process called ‘deep pointing’ will be taken up. While the process of choosing the contractor is underway, the Archaeology Department will direct it to complete the entire project in eight months.

In 2018, the Heritage Telangana had taken up the conservation of the fort at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore but works progressed at a slow pace. In 2020, after the wall collapse, Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud had assured that the State government would restore the fort.

Rs 1.04 crwill be spent for restoration of Khilashapur Fort

Fort slated to be ready in 8 months from the date of commencing the works

Built in 17th century by Sardar Sarvai Pappana, who was known for defying the Mughals and the Qutb Shahis

Pappana had also built forts at Bhongir, Thatikonda, Kolanpak, Cheriyal and Karimnagar

Built of stones, the fort has 5 fortified towers known as ‘burju’ and two canons