Sarpanch candidate delivers baby after casting her vote

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even before the results of the second phase of panchayat elections came in, a woman sarpanch candidate got her much-awaited good news as she delivered a baby girl minutes after casting her vote at Korukallu in Krishna district on Saturday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when TDP candidate Battu Leela Kanaka Durga (29) came to the polling station at Korukallu to cast her vote.While observing the polling trend in the village at the polling station along with her family members, she complained of labour pains and was rushed to Kaikaluru government general hospital where she delivered a baby girl.