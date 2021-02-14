STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Sex workers in Kerala to get priority ration cards

Sex workers in the state will be given ration cards under priority category without considering their financial status.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sex workers in the state will be given ration cards under priority category without considering their financial status.The Civil Supplies Department’s order in this regard is in the wake of a Supreme Court directive to all states to provide dry ration to sex workers to help them survive the Covid-19 crisis.An order issued by the Civil Supplies Department said the sex workers can apply for ration cards through its website or through the Kerala State AIDS Control Society. The department will cross-check the application with KSACS to avoid ineligible beneficiaries getting the card.

The GO said the column to mark occupation of the card holder will be left blank. This, according to the department, is to ensure privacy of the individual. Sex workers currently figuring in ration cards of families in non-priority categories can cancel their names in those cards and apply for a separate priority card if they wish. Aadhaar verification will be mandatory for the issuance of new cards to avoid duplication. 

The order also takes care of the nature of occupation of the beneficiaries as they will not be asked to provide a residential address compulsorily.The beneficiaries, if they want, can get the house number/ward number column marked as zero.At present, the ration cards granted to families living on the streets are marked thus. However, the decision to leave the occupation column blank may boomerang on the privacy of the card holder. At present, no ration card is marked blank.

Brown ration card
The department also issued an order to include inmates of orphanages, monasteries and charitable institutions in PDS if their organisation is not part of the welfare scheme under the NFSA. A new category of brown colour ration cards in the non-priority category will be given to them. They will be eligible for two kg rice at `10.90 a kg and one kg of wheat. The wheat supply will be subject to availability. A special allocation of two kg of rice will be given in the months of March and April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex workers Kerala ration cards
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp