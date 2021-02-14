Wonderkid Hasini sets another record

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Wonderkid Munnangi Hasini set another record by mentioning which day occurs on which date between 2001 and 4000. In an event held at Andhra Academy Auditorium at Labbipet here on Saturday, the 11-year-old girl has entered British World Records for accurately mentioning the dates and occurrences. When Hasini was asked several random questions like ‘What day was it on January 22, 2003’ and others from the panel members, she answered all of them within seconds.

Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu attended as a chief guest at the event and lauded Hasini for bringing laurels to the city. Hasini’s father, Munnangi Uma Shankar, a senior assistant at the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, said she entered the Telugu Book of World Records in 2018 for reciting the names of 60 successful women in history along with details of their accomplishments in 60 minutes.