Valentine’s Day wedding for 15 ex-Maoist couples, courtesy Dantewada Police

RAIPUR: The Valentine’s Day turned memorable for the surrendered Maoists in strife-torn Dantewada as 15 couples among them got the liberty to convey the heartfelt sentiments to their better halves.

They could have never experienced marital bliss as marriage and family life are strictly disallowed by the outlawed CPI (Maoist). Most of those who got married on the day had fallen in love while they were in the banned outfit but didn't get opportunity to express their feelings.

“This Valentine’s Day is better than our dreams as I am marrying the person of my choice,” said Sarita Kashyap (22) who wedded Ajay Kumar Mandavi (24). The duo was among the 15 couples who tied nuptial knots in Dantewada, south Chhattisgarh.

In pursuance of their ideology, the Maoists debar having a family life in their social milieu. And as a usual practice, the Maoist men are compulsorily operated for vasectomy and the women must go for abortion.

It was learnt that three of the men were operated on for vasectomy. The cops said they will facilitate reversal vasectomy for the grooms.

“It was the first of its kind community marriage function on Valentine’s Day. Indeed, a day of joy and celebration for the couples who nurtured a dream to live a happy family life -- the condition strictly remaining prohibited in the Maoist organisation. The fifteen couples, who got married, were among the 310 former rebels who had surrendered during the last 4-5 months under the Lon Varratu campaign”, said Dantewada SP Dr Abhishek Pallava.

Pallava and his police team graced the occasion as traditional ‘Baraatis’ (grooms’ wedding procession) as they danced to the ‘Dhol and Nagara' tune along with others.

It was the joyous moments for the family members of the couples who came from interior tribal villages to attend the marriage function. The venue was the Kalri police line in Dantewada which witnessed a scene of gaiety with people relishing the feast and rejoicing the occasion with tribal dance and folk songs.

Pallava blessed the married couple with gifts and cash incentives. “The 15 Maoist couples who got married were carrying the rewards on their head before their surrender. We hope with such event, the Lon Varratu campaign will further pick up the pace”, the SP added.

‘Lon Varratu’ (in local tribal Gondi dialect meaning return to your home/village) for the Maoist cadres has gained wide acceptance in Dantewada and neighbouring districts of the conflict zone of Bastar.