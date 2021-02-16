STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

A new lease of life for French clock tower in Pondy

The tower was donated to the town of Puducherry in 1849 by Diagou Mudaliar,  a philanthropist who had also built the Tourist Home at Uppalam for the tourists.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ancient clock tower at the Grand Bazaar Market, belonging to the French period and supposed to be the first of its kind in South India, got a new lease of life recently, in Puducherry.

The tower was donated to the town of Puducherry in 1849 by Diagou Mudaliar,  a philanthropist who had also built the Tourist Home at Uppalam  (now Tourist Guest House under the Tourism Department). He was Sarastadar in Cuddalore and a descendant of Lazaro De Motta. It was renovated by Dr Samuel Diagou, a descendant of Diagou Mudaliar and was recently inaugurated by CM V Narayanasamy.

The clock tower has occupied a prominent place in the historical records of Puducherry. Its mechanical parts were made in Paris by Engineer J. Wagner, said Samuel Diagou.

The construction, which started in 1849, was completed in 1859 and was dedicated to the public. However, Diagou Mudaliar passed away soon after the commencement of the construction work in 1849 and wasn’t able to see the completion of the tower, said Samuel.

Since then, standing tall at the Grand Bazaar market area, it has been telling time to the public. However, the clock stopped working some 15 years back and the structure also needed renovation. The wooden staircase, leading to the tower, was also dilapidated. 

Last year, Samuel Diagou approached the Puducherry Municipality to repair and renovate the structure with his own funds and workmen. After permission was granted, he used his own workmen to renovate and paint the structure. However, restoration of the old clock became a problem and no one knew how to repair the clock, said Samuel Diagou. Finally, an old mechanic in the Puducherry Municipality agreed to repair it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grand Bazaar Market ancient clock tower Diagou Mudaliar Dr Samuel Diagou
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp