IIM-Indore to train, transform MP cops’ female kin into successful entrepreneurs

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: The IIM-Indore is now partnering with the MP government for making the female members of state police personnel’s families financially prudent and independent before transforming them into successful entrepreneurs.

The IIM-Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and MP Police’s Additional DG (ADG- Police Welfare) Vijay Kataria recently met and decided to partner for training female members of families of police personnel, including mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, and other female members in managing their finances.

“The planned partnership is at a preliminary stage and it will be fine-tuned in the days to come. But once completely in place, it holds the potential of positively changing lives of female family members of around one lakh strong police force in the state,” (ADG-Police Welfare) Vijay Kataria said.

The partnership once in place will start on a pilot basis from Indore which has a 5000-strong police force.

“As per the preliminary discussions held with the IIM-I top brass till now, the entire focus of training of female family members of our cops by IIM-I faculties and associated NGO Arth Sangini will be to first enable them to prudently manage their limited finances and then even enable to make viable

investments.

"During the process of training, if the entrepreneurial talent is spotted by the trainers in some girls and women, then specialized training will be rendered to them to turn them into entrepreneurs with the financial support of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of companies working with the IIM-I,” Indore Police’s additional SP (ASP-HQ) Manisha Pathak Soni said.

“Dream of making our country Atmanirbhar (self-dependent) will be incomplete without the economic empowerment of women. As part of IIM-I’s institutional social responsibility, the Institute with partner NGO Arth Sangini will start by training female family members of MP police personnel in financial literacy through camps at police lines and police training centers. At these camps only, we’ll identify those women who have inherent entrepreneurial talent. Those women will then be specifically guided and helped in starting their own ventures of variegated sizes,” IIM-I Director Prof Himanshu Rai said on Saturday.

With the IIM-I recently inking an MoU with the MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) to further the objective of Atmanirbhar MP as part of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, those police families women-identified and trained as potential entrepreneurs will be financially helped

through the MPIDC also, IIM-I sources confided.

At present, IIM-Indore is developing time-stress-self management training modules for government school teachers, besides training women self-help group (SHGs) members engaged in stitching uniforms of students of state’s government schools.