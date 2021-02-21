Best out of waste: Professor forms team, transforms metal scrap into pieces of art

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Nothing in this world is useless. Believing in this concept, a professor has been turning scrap into pieces of art. Professor Srinivas Padakandla, HoD, Fine Arts in the University College of Architecture and Planning, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, has been transforming recycled automobile metal scrap into sculptures.

In an attempt to encourage recycling of electronic and automobile waste, Prof Srinivas has been designing sculptures from scrap. His models were appreciated and installed in many cities. The professor has worked in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Currently, Prof Srinivas is in Tirupati busy making breathtaking sculptures out of scrap.

Professor Srinivas, hailing from Maruthi Nagar in Vijayawada, graduated from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam in 1995. He got his postgraduation in Fine Arts in Sculpture from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi in 1998. He worked as a faculty at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad from 2007 to 2010.

He has a team of 15 to 20 members which includes his juniors, sub-juniors and students. “It doesn’t take many days to turn automobile scrap into a piece of art. A 15-feet model takes only a week’s time. My team members are experts in making attractive models from recycled automobile metal scrap in public places,” Prof Srinivas says.

He displayed his models at the All India Stone Carving Camp jointly organised by Lalit Kala Akademi and Regional Centre, Chennai, and also at South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur in 2007 and 2018. He also participated in automobile sculpture workshop at Shilparamam in Kadapa organised by AP Shilparamam Arts and Cultural Society in 2016. Prof Srinivas also encourages people to design low-cost sculptures from metal scrap available in their areas.

“It gives me immense satisfaction when students and others get inspired by these eco-friendly models as climate change is a serious issue threatening mankind today,” Professor Srinivas says. For installation of models designed by Srinivas, one can contact him on 9246612310 or srinivaspadakandla@gmail.com.

Professor Srinivas’ team enters into an agreement with the local authorities for making beautiful art works out of scrap. They provide five-year maintenance for their models.

“We work as a team for making attractive models from scrap. Recycled automobile parts are very useful for making certain sculptures. We have been getting great response and appreciation from the authorities and public for turning scrap metal into sculptures,” says Durga Prasad, from Anakapalle, working as a guest faculty at Delhi Fine Arts College.

Eco-friendly art with e-waste

In 2016 and 2018, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation took the help of Prof Srinivas to beautify the city with his models. Guntur Municipal Corporation in 2017, Madurai Municipal Corporation, Thoothukudi Municipal Corporation, Anantapur and Hindupur Urban Development Authority in 2018 and Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation in 2019 installed his models in their respective cities.