Thanks to Hyderabad Traffic Police, lungs moved in 15 minutes via green channel

Published: 21st February 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Traffic Police, on Saturday, provided a Green channel for transportation of live lungs from the Malakpet branch of Yashoda Hospital to its Secunderabad branch.

The police’s response helped save precious time as the stretch was covered in just 15 minutes from 11.27 am to 11.42 am on Saturday morning. 

What makes this effort laudable is the fact that traffic police had been engaged in diversions for Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit.

​Despite this, police managed to execute the green channel and cover the distance of nearly 12 km in a span of 15 minutes, which otherwise takes nearly 45 minutes to span in heavy traffic.

This is the eighth such effort in the last 50 days by the traffic police in providing a green channel for a live organ transplant.

