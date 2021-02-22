Woman rescues puppy stuck between walls in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thirty-year-old Sindhura, with the help of fire personnel, rescued a puppy stuck between two walls at Vidyadharparum in Vijayawada on Sunday. “A member of a WhatsApp group of nearly 250 animal lovers from Vijayawada and nearby places shared the news of the pup getting accidentally stuck between the walls of two houses. We visited the address and called the fire officials since we understood that one of the walls needed to be broken,” she said.

Sindhura has been working with Animal Caretakers, a group formed by friends just over two years ago which has rescued over 1,000 animals from Vijayawada and the nearby locations. With the help of donations, it fed nearly 500 stray dogs on weekdays and 1,500 on weekends when the lockdown was in effect

“The group, which we started with just three members—I, Ravikeerthy (30) and Manikanta (26), has grown into a family of 150 animal lovers in the last 10 months. Two members work full-time as rescuers, and two more work part-time. The rest are volunteers and help us whenever they can,” said Sindhura, adding Animal Caretakers’ primary focus is on rescuing animals in distress; birth control is their secondary goal. Every month, the members attend to 50 to 60 cases and ensure the release of animals from distressing situations. They also respond to animal cruelty cases, and help in adoption of strays.