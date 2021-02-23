STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive vibes of nonagenarian Rajiv Gandhi fan catch Rahul’s eye

 Anna Mathai, 93, of Parambil house, Thazhemunda, near Poothadi in Wayanad, is a die-hard fan of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi helps Anna Mathai put on her facemask in front of her house near Poothadi in Wayanad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Anna Mathai, 93, of Parambil house, Thazhemunda, near Poothadi in Wayanad, is a die-hard fan of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. When she came to know that Rajiv’s son and local MP Rahul Gandhi is turning up for a function nearby, the most she expected was a glimpse of him. But on Monday, she had her favourite leader’s son beside her for almost 10 minutes, speaking to her.

Rahul was returning after inaugurating the Kudumbashree workers’ meeting in Poothadi panchayat, and caught up with her. “Are you coming to my house,” the nonagenarian asked the MP, standing in front of her house.

She talked about Rajiv, with his pictures hanging on the inner wall of her house, and introduced her grandchildren and the third generation family members to Rahul. The Congress leader attended to her patiently and reminded her to put on a facemask while venturing out. “I am very happy to see your positive vibes,” Rahul said. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal acted as the translator.

