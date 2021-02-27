Jharkhand: Adani Foundation gives wings to the dreams of 12-year-old girl of becoming a nurse

MUKESH RANJAN By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Giving wings to the dreams of this 12-year girl of becoming a nurse, Adani Foundation will bear all expenses of her studies. Impressed with the idea of class 7 girl that she wants to become nurse to serve mankind, which was made viral on social media, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that it would be an honour for him to bear the expenses of this little girl from Jharkhand as they are the hope of a stronger India.

“Little girl and such a big idea ..! It will be a privilege for me to take responsibility for the education of Paalni Kumari. These daughters are the hope of a new and strong India,” said Gautam Adani on his Twitter handle. It is the responsibility of all to have a better tomorrow, he added.

छोटी सी बच्ची और इतने बड़े विचार..!



पालनी की शिक्षा की जिम्मेदारी उठाना मेरे लिए सौभाग्य की बात होगी। अगर आपमें से किसी के पास उसके परिवार की कांटैक्ट डिटेल हो तो मुझे देने की कृपा करें।



यही बेटियाँ नए और सशक्त भारत की उम्मीद हैं, इन्हें बेहतर कल मिले ये हम सबकी जिम्मेदारी है। — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 25, 2021

Adani offered help after plight of Paalni was made viral on social media that how she is managing her studies taking out some time after selling green peas with her mother after her father expired a few years back. Adani immediately directed Adani Foundation to identify the girl and do the needful.

According to Paalni, it was the happiest moment in her life as she would now be able to make her dreams come true.

“I am really happy that Adani uncle has extended his support to help me out. It would really be great support to my mother as now I would be able to make my dreams of becoming a nurse come true,” said Paalni Kumari. After the death of her father in 2010, her mother is really working hard to make two ends meet for the family, she added.

“Since my school is closed due to lockdown, I come here daily with my mother for selling green peas, she sells them at the bus stand while I sit here on the stall and sell it to the people,” Paalni said. She got 75 per cent in class 6 final exams and wants to become a nurse in her life, she added.

When asked why she chose to become a nurse, she replied innocently, “Because I think that nurses serve the people.” She helps her mother in order to continue her studies, she said.

Paalni’s mother Kiran Devi told that after the death of her husband she is somehow managing to run the family as she earns hardly 100-150 per day by selling seasonal fruits and vegetables near the bus stand.

“Whatever, I earn is spent on ration and paying the room-rent to the landlord and hardly anything is left for paying my daughter’s fee and all. I have been told by her teachers that she is a bright student, therefore I manage to pay her school fee and other requirements from that only,” said mother Kiran Devi. It would really be very kind of Adani ‘Sahab’ that he will take care of her studies, she added.

Kiran Devi further said that, though, she is getting widow-pension, but the family is still deprived of ration card and a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana due to which she has to pay room rent of Rs 1000 every month.

Painter Rajkumar, in front of whose shop Paalni Kumari sells green peas on road side, said that he has been watching the mother-daughter duo working hard to earn their living for the last 10 years.

“It’s really very sad to see the plight of the family. I am happy that Paalni will get support from Adani Foundation,” said Rajkumar.

Later, Chief Minister Hemant Soren also took notice of her plight and directed the district administration to provide all possible support to the girl.