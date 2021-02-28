STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

At crisis time, school friends in Nellore get together to help needy

The alumni of a government primary school at Mamidipudi village in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district teamed up for serving the needy.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

clothes being distributed to poor women.

Clothes being distributed to poor women. (Photo | EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE:  The alumni of a government primary school at Mamidipudi village in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district teamed up for serving the needy. They started ‘Mamidipudi Seva Samithi’ with a team of 40 members for supporting the students and elderly persons. Most of the team members do menial jobs in Nellore and nearby villages. By spending money from their own pockets for social service, the team has been getting appreciation from the villagers. If the team comes across any issue plaguing the village, they discuss it among themselves on ways to resolve it.

It was Nellaturu Srinivasulu (38), founder-member of Mamidipudi Seva Samithi, who first discussed the idea of serving the needy with his friends, who are the alumni of the primary school. Srinivasulu comes from a middle-class family. He works as a videographer for weddings and other functions. After learning about lack of study material for high school and primary school students in the village, he discussed his thoughts with his friends and juniors. 

“We do not want to look for help from others. We are extending help to the poor by spending from our own pockets. We had distributed study material to students and organised blood camps in the village. We are planning to join the abandoned elderly persons in paid old age homes and support them,’’ said Srinivasulu. 

Mamidipudi village has a population of 750 families. Majority of the villagers rely on agriculture-related activities. The Mamidipudi Seva Samithi has extended its charitable activities to Muthukur, Thotapalligudur and Venkatachalam mandals. 

“We distribute essentials to tribal families as they do not have any ID proofs for availing government schemes. We had also organised medical camps in the three mandals with our own funds. Based on their income, the members donate money voluntarily for the service activities,’’ said V Sannapureddy, a private employee and member of the Samithi.

“When we noticed an abandoned elderly woman taking shelter in a toilet on the outskirts of the village, we immediately arranged a shelter with the available funds and shifted her. We supplied essential commodities sufficient for two months to her and have been monitoring her health condition. Serving the needy gives us self-satisfaction. Even our family members are supporting us in this noble cause,” said Sk Rehamath Basha, an electrician and a member of the group. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore Andhra PRadesh
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp