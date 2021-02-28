At crisis time, school friends in Nellore get together to help needy

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: The alumni of a government primary school at Mamidipudi village in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district teamed up for serving the needy. They started ‘Mamidipudi Seva Samithi’ with a team of 40 members for supporting the students and elderly persons. Most of the team members do menial jobs in Nellore and nearby villages. By spending money from their own pockets for social service, the team has been getting appreciation from the villagers. If the team comes across any issue plaguing the village, they discuss it among themselves on ways to resolve it.

It was Nellaturu Srinivasulu (38), founder-member of Mamidipudi Seva Samithi, who first discussed the idea of serving the needy with his friends, who are the alumni of the primary school. Srinivasulu comes from a middle-class family. He works as a videographer for weddings and other functions. After learning about lack of study material for high school and primary school students in the village, he discussed his thoughts with his friends and juniors.

“We do not want to look for help from others. We are extending help to the poor by spending from our own pockets. We had distributed study material to students and organised blood camps in the village. We are planning to join the abandoned elderly persons in paid old age homes and support them,’’ said Srinivasulu.

Mamidipudi village has a population of 750 families. Majority of the villagers rely on agriculture-related activities. The Mamidipudi Seva Samithi has extended its charitable activities to Muthukur, Thotapalligudur and Venkatachalam mandals.

“We distribute essentials to tribal families as they do not have any ID proofs for availing government schemes. We had also organised medical camps in the three mandals with our own funds. Based on their income, the members donate money voluntarily for the service activities,’’ said V Sannapureddy, a private employee and member of the Samithi.

“When we noticed an abandoned elderly woman taking shelter in a toilet on the outskirts of the village, we immediately arranged a shelter with the available funds and shifted her. We supplied essential commodities sufficient for two months to her and have been monitoring her health condition. Serving the needy gives us self-satisfaction. Even our family members are supporting us in this noble cause,” said Sk Rehamath Basha, an electrician and a member of the group.