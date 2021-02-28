Ward volunteer rescues 10 from burning houses in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A ward volunteer sustained severe burns, while rescuing 10 persons from three burning houses at Rompicherla village in Repalle mandal on Saturday. Flames erupted due to short circuit in a house and spread to two others at Mondivari Bazar. All the three houses were gutted. Ward volunteer B Siva Krishna, who was passing by, noticed the flames and rushed into a house to save lives. The neighbours tried to douse the flames by pouring buckets of water.

Meanwhile, the ward volunteer, using his presence of mind, removed the LPG cylinders and took them outside the house before they exploded. He dashed into the houses and helped those stranded inside them to a safer location and in the process suffered severe burns. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy visited Siva Krishna in the hospital and commended him for his bravery. He said that Siva Krishna has set an example of social responsibility for all. He directed the officials to provide best medical treatment to Siva Krishna and promised to bear all his medical expenses. The MLA announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 to the three families whose houses were burnt in the fire mishap. According to officials, property worth Rs 3 lakh has been reportedly gutted.