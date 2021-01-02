Taiwanese woman’s tryst with Kerala's classical dance

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Sheng Chen Lew of Taiwan had arrived at the Kerala Kalamandalam to study Mohiniyattom three years ago. However, lockdown has come as blessing in disguise as she was preparing to leave for her native country, which is why she could perform arangettam in the dance form.

Her fascination towards Nangiar Koothu prompted her to make the best of the lockdown and learnt the dance form under the tutorship of Kalamandalam Rashmi. On New Year day the state saw the 35-year-ol Taiwanese woman performing her arangettam in nangiarkoothu at the Kathakali School in Cheruthuruthy.

Her accompanying artistes were Kalamandalam Anoop and Kalamandalam Rahul Aravind on the Mizhavu, Kalamandalam Sarath on the edakka and Kalamandalam Rashmi Ramesh. Sheng said she plans to propagate the dance form to a wider audience through online platform. She would be leaving the country once the flights to Taiwan restart.