Kerala P.E. teacher's personal home visits cheer students 

THRISSUR: While riding a bicycle to his students’ homes 15-20 km away, Babil Nath Pookkadan has only one motive -- lend a helping hand to those stressed out mentally. The 31-year-old physical education teacher reckons personal visits have gone a long way in cheering up a lot of children in these anxiety-ridden days. More so with classes having gone digital.

The Ottanthullal artist-turned academician primarily listens to students’ difficulties. “I visit them around 6 am on most days. Many are afraid of discussing their problems with teachers. It’s part of our school’s decision to mentor students. Instead of discussing subjects, my focus is on the difficulties they face during the learning process. We have managed to offer regular support and cheer them up through motivational sessions,” says Babil, who teaches at the SN Trust HSS, Nattika.

Being the lone male teaching staff of the school, the traineed judoka visits several students including those under other mentors every week. Babil, who also trains children in Ottanthullal and Edakka, says he had no choice but to take recourse to videos as physical training became impossible. “I record several videos of simple sessions and send them to students over WhatsApp.

We also tried to introduce new training methods like exercises for eyes as children are constantly exposed to screens,” he says. Babil’s efforts, at times, were disrupted by sudden announcements of containment zones. “I avoided homes with members coming under the high-risk category. Also, I don’t enter any home during the interaction to maintain social distancing,” he says.He claims the approach has ensured the active participation of 80 per cent of students. “Both parents and students have developed an attachment and are now taking virtual classes seriously.”