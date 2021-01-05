Hyderabad professor offers free videos to make MBA graduates employable

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rama Krishna Yelamanchili, professor of finance in ICFAI University, Hyderabad has developed an integrated approach for online teaching and learning to prepare management graduates for jobs.

As per AICTE, Govt of India, during the academic year 2019-20 around 3,069 institutions offered Management programmes (MBA/PGDM) with an annual intake of 3,73,336 students.

In any given year around 5,00,000 students study MBA in India. In Telugu states, nearly 1,16,000 students are currently studying MBA.

From total enrolled students, only 50 percent are able to get jobs. Rama Krishna said that a search in Naukri job portal about 10 popular management-related jobs result in more than 85,000 posts by hundreds of companies.

He adds, “The search clearly indicates that there are thousands of job openings for skilled management graduates. What is required is students learn the job skills that companies are expecting.”

To help management graduates across the country, Rama Krishna has created a YouTube channel (rkvarsity) and uploads simple videos ranging between two and 15 minutes.

These videos cover business management, application of concepts, and use of software applications to solve complex calculations.

Students can watch these videos anytime on their mobiles, laptops, computers or internet-connected televisions.