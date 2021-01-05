STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hyderabad professor offers free videos to make MBA graduates employable

Rama Krishna said that a search in Naukri job portal about 10 popular management-related jobs result in more than 85,000 posts by hundreds of companies.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rama Krishna Yelamanchili

Rama Krishna Yelamanchili

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rama Krishna Yelamanchili, professor of finance in ICFAI University, Hyderabad has developed an integrated approach for online teaching and learning to prepare management graduates for jobs. 

As per AICTE, Govt of India, during the academic year 2019-20 around 3,069 institutions offered Management programmes (MBA/PGDM) with an annual intake of 3,73,336 students.

In any given year around 5,00,000 students study MBA in India. In Telugu states, nearly 1,16,000 students are currently studying MBA.

From total enrolled students, only 50 percent are able to get jobs. Rama Krishna said that a search in Naukri job portal about 10 popular management-related jobs result in more than 85,000 posts by hundreds of companies.

He adds, “The search clearly indicates that there are thousands of job openings for skilled management graduates. What is required is students learn the job skills that companies are expecting.”

To help management graduates across the country, Rama Krishna has created a YouTube channel (rkvarsity) and uploads simple videos ranging between two and 15 minutes.

These videos cover business management, application of concepts, and use of software applications to solve complex calculations.

Students can watch these videos anytime on their mobiles, laptops, computers or internet-connected televisions.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp