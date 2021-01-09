STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Lockdown crisis results in rise of 'tulsi' cultivation across Bihar; spells boon for farmers, youth

Dip Narayan Chaudhary, a Patna-based Ayurvedic practitioner acknowledged that the demand for 'tulsi' leaves in Bihar has shot up after the coronavirus outbreak hit home.

Published: 09th January 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Prominently, youth and retired people have taken a special interest in cultivating these plants. (Photo | Express)

Prominently, youth and retired people have taken a special interest in cultivating these plants. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The cultivation of ‘tulsi’ (basil) plants have boomed across various districts of Bihar, since the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown was imposed in March last year.

Prominently, youth and retired people have taken a special interest in cultivating these plants.

Muzaffarpur native, Ravindra Kumar Singh, who recently retired after working in a small-scale industry is one of the many keen people partaking in this.

Singh purchased 1 kg basil seeds from a shop in Etowah at Rs 2,500 and developed them into saplings at a village nursery.

“After the saplings were developed, we planted in the filed at the distance of one hand over an acre of land. After three months, more than 100 kg tulsi leaves were cultivated then sold," he said.

Following in Singh's footsteps, many of his co-villagers in Gyaspur began growing the plants in their own lands.

A move, which proved fruitful for one, Mukesh Kumar, a farmer from Samastipur, who said that he began receiving orders from a herbal company after he started growing basil leaves.

“I also processed some seeds from locally grown up plants of tulsi from some nearby villages and developed nearly 500 gram of seeds. The saplings were developed with those seeds and planted later," he said.

Nawal Kishor Thakur, another farmer, retired from a private job in Kolkata, also cultivates ‘tulsi’ plants sells them to a herbal company and some Ayurvedic practitioners.

“I am doing this over a small piece of land. My rates depend upon the demand from buyers in Patna and other parts of Bihar,” Thakur said.

Dip Narayan Chaudhary, a Patna-based Ayurvedic practitioner acknowledged that the demand for 'tulsi' leaves in Bihar has shot up after the coronavirus outbreak hit home.

“Tulsi is used in preparing many herbal medicines to strengthen our immunity system. And the use of tulsi in green tea and herbal 'kadha' has made it all the more popular," he said.

Apart from spelling boon for farmers, unemployed youth of the state too have benefitted.

One Nirmal Kumar, a graduate in agriculture from a private university, and his three other friends have also turned to grow the medically beneficial plant on their lands in Patna and Nawada.

They said that tulsi leaves are culled form plants, dried and sold to some Ayurvedic companies and the practitioners after every three months.

“In fact, this type of cultivation does not need a lot of financial support but yields good income,” Nirmal added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar basil leaves tulsi plants
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp