STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Finding internet up in the hills

Until last week, students of Kaani village had to go on a 15-minute trek to attend online classes

Published: 10th January 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Tapas ranjan

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The internet is still a luxury many people in India only dream of, and the pandemic has brought the digital divide to the fore. But nestled in a tiger reserve, a small village of Tirunelveli district tells a tale of determination to scale obstacles, quite literally, and catch up with the more privileged part of the world. Kaani village of Agasthiyarmalai is only connected to the internet through the 10 computers at the Government Tribal Residential School in Agasthiyar Kaani Kudiyiruppu.

The internet connection was only provided last week, and the computers are used by about 50 students of Classes 6 to 10. But earlier, when the pandemic forced schools to shut and classes to move online, students from Chinnamayilar, Mayilar and Agasthiyar went out of the region, to a spot up on the Western Ghats to study. The reason — it was graced with some internet access.

Their parents built them a shed with dry leaves there, and for the past three months, more than 15 school and college students have been taking a 15-minute walk up to their ‘spot’, where they used to stay from 8 am until classes end. “Earlier, we didn’t need the internet, but now, with online classes, it’s become a basic necessity,” said the mother of a Class 8 student who lives in the village within the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. College student Girija said many of her peers wrote their semester exams in the shed and sent their answer scripts to college.

Following their requests, and under the State government’s directions, the Adi Dravidar Tribal Welfare Department provided internet connections for the 10 computers at the school. Officials from Ambasamudram taluk said the connection was provided from the BSNL tower in Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple, as the school is less than a kilometre away. “Students can now attend online classes and their parents can use the internet to apply for government benefits.

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department has provided internet connectivity at all government tribal schools, and the facility will soon be inaugurated by the State government,” said a source. The school’s principal, Malathi, said, “Earlier, teachers struggled to submit their reports, and had to visit a school in a nearby town to access the internet and complete their work. But amid the pandemic, the internet became a necessity. Students came to school for classes, but the forest officials had to take them to a nearby school in Ambasamudram for their online exams.

Now that we have internet access, not only students but also teachers will benefit. We are making arrangements to protect the cables from wild animals.” District Collector V Vishnu pointed out that this was the only school in the region that faced such a situation. “While the State government has introduced smart classes, the location of this school proved to be a challenge geographically, and we chose the best possible method to provide internet access to the students,” he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
internet Tirunelveli
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp