STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Thane slum gets first of its kind 'Period room'

The initiative indicates that slums are undergoing a revamp, with facilities like schools, health clinics and good toilets being set up there, the official said.

Published: 10th January 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

PMS-Menstruation-PCOS

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: In a bid to ease the woes during menstruation of women residing in congested slums and to provide them hygienic sanitary facilities, a 'period room' has been set up at a public toilet in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind initiative at a public toilet, the facility in equipped with a urinal, jet spray, toilet roll holder, soap, running water and a dustbin, a civic official told PTI on Sunday.

The much needed facility, set up by the Thane Municipal Corporation in collaboration with an NGO, was opened for women at a slum in Shanti Nagar locality of Wagle Estate area last Monday, he said.

Painted on the outer wall of the toilet block are colourful pictures with messages advocating good hygiene, including during menstruation.

"This Rs 45,000 low-cost facility will be replicated in all 120 community toilets in the city," the official said.

He said women living in small houses, which do not have a separate bathing section, many a times find it difficult to change during periods.

This facility will be a boon for such women and go a long way in promoting good hygiene, the official said.

There are no public toilets for women in most of the localities and this facility will help provide them some relief, he said.

The initiative indicates that slums are undergoing a revamp, with facilities like schools, health clinics and good toilets being set up there, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane slum Period room Menstruation menstrual hygiene
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp